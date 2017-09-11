Weather Blog: Pleasant Temps Locally, Irma Moving Through Southeast

A quiet day around our region once again, with pleasant temperatures and a few periods of high clouds. The next few days will feature a few more clouds with a few slight shower chances as well.
The steadiest showers will come on Friday, as any Irma remnants will move across the region. No heavy rain is expected at that time.
Irma is now a weak tropical storm with winds at 45 mph, but rains stretch from Mississippi to North Carolina!
Irma is located in SW Georgia and moving NNW at around 17 mph into Alabama tonight.
Bob Turk