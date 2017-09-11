Md. YouTube Couple Gets 5 Years Probation For Prank Videos Involving Their Kids

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The parents behind a controversial YouTube channel featuring videos of them playing pranks on their children have received five years of probation after entering Alford pleas in a Frederick County court.

Mike and Heather Martin were charged with two counts of neglect of a minor in July, and their plea hearing was held Monday.

When a defendant enters an Alford plea, it means they are acknowledging that there is enough evidence to convict. The plea is not an admission of wrongdoing, however.

Hundreds of videos on the couple’s DaddyOFive YouTube channel showed everything from smashing electronics, to a fake robbery, and other elaborate pranks to terrify their five children. The Martins quickly reached 800,000 followers after launching their channel, DaddyOFive.

“We were just messing around one day, having fun, joking around and we ended up doing the prank and we put it on YouTube and it blew up!” Mike Martin told WJZ in the spring.

But one video in particular, posted in April, changed everything for the family. It showed their son sobbing as they scream at him for spilling ink, something they actually put there for the prank.

The video went viral, and outraged fans went on the attack, accusing the couple of exploiting their children. It triggered an international firestorm and child abuse investigations.

The couple has since removed most of their videos from the DaddyOFive channel. One of only videos remaining is a public apology, which they posted on April 22.

The couple has launched two new YouTube channels since the controversy began, called MommyOFive and DaddyOFive Gaming.

