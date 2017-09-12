WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Irma Whips Southeast: 3 Dead In Georgia, 1 In South CarolinaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat Bengals 20-0 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

Baltimore Named Maryland’s Worst City To Live In

Filed Under: Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A financial website has identified the worst city to live in for each state, and they found that Baltimore was Maryland’s worst city to live in.

The website 24/7 Wall St. cites Baltimore being the “most dangerous large city in Maryland and one of the most dangerous in the United States” in the explanation of why it was named the worst city to live in for Maryland.

The ranking was based on a number of different items, including: “crime rate, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment, and housing affordability.”

The site also points to Baltimore 22.9% poverty rate, compared to the state’s 9.7% poverty rate.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch