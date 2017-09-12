Baltimore Named Maryland’s Worst City To Live In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A financial website has identified the worst city to live in for each state, and they found that Baltimore was Maryland’s worst city to live in.
The website 24/7 Wall St. cites Baltimore being the “most dangerous large city in Maryland and one of the most dangerous in the United States” in the explanation of why it was named the worst city to live in for Maryland.
The ranking was based on a number of different items, including: “crime rate, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment, and housing affordability.”
The site also points to Baltimore 22.9% poverty rate, compared to the state’s 9.7% poverty rate.
