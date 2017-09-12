Baltimore School Board Approves Dogs, Miniature Horses As Service Animals

Filed Under: Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, board of commissioners, Dog, mini horse, miniature horse, School, service animal

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Public Schools’ board of commissioners approved new guidelines Tuesday on the use of service animals in district schools and facilities by students, employees and visitors who have disabilities.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the guidelines state that people with disabilities, accompanied by their service animals, must be permitted access to district property.

Aside from services dogs, the guideline states miniature horses are also permitted as an alternative service animal “under certain conditions.”

The horses, which are typically 24 to 34 inches measured to the shoulders, must be housebroken and under their handler’s control, according to the city guidelines.

Under the city guidelines, employees should not ask details about someone’s disability when the person brings their service animal to a city schools property, but they can ask whether the animal is required because of a disability and what task the animal is trained to perform.

According to the new policy, the special education office, along with the district’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Title IX Compliance, must ensure animals have a suitable rest place, can relieve themselves, and do not trigger allergic reactions.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch