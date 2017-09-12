WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Irma Whips Southeast: 3 Dead In Georgia, 1 In South CarolinaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat Bengals 20-0 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

DOJ Won’t Bring Charges Against Officers In Freddie Gray Case

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Freddie Gray

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Justice will not bring charges against the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case.

Six officers were initially charged, but officer Caesar Goodson Jr., Lt. Brian Rice, and officer Edward Nero were acquitted in bench trials, and the charges against Sgt. Alicia White, officer Garrett Miller and officer William Porter were then dropped.

Internal disciplinary trials are scheduled for several of the officers later this year.

This is breaking news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch