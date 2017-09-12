DOJ Won’t Bring Charges Against Officers In Freddie Gray Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Justice will not bring charges against the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case.
Six officers were initially charged, but officer Caesar Goodson Jr., Lt. Brian Rice, and officer Edward Nero were acquitted in bench trials, and the charges against Sgt. Alicia White, officer Garrett Miller and officer William Porter were then dropped.
Internal disciplinary trials are scheduled for several of the officers later this year.
This is breaking news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
