Governor Hogan Asks For Legal Action Against FAA

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is asking the state’s attorney general to sue the Federal Aviation Administration to abandon new flight routes that have “caused a significant increase in noise pollution for many of our citizens.”

The governor made the request to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh in a letter on Tuesday:

“The changes at these two airports have caused a significant increase in noise pollution for many community leaders and elected officials about this continuing problem. The program has made many Maryland families miserable in their home with louder and more frequent flights which now rattle windows and doors. As elected leaders of this state, we cannot allow this situation to stand,” says Governor Hogan in the Letter.

“This is a nationwide problem and other jurisdictions have already filed suit. In fact, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which will hear our challenge, has ruled in favor of the City of Phoenix.”

A spokeswoman for Frosh says he’s been very concerned for some time about the new flight patterns and is considering a lawsuit. She says the office has been in conversations with the Hogan administration and the FAA to address the issue.

The FAA implemented new flight paths under the NextGen program in September 2014 to streamline aircraft routing for safety and fuel efficiency at airports around the country.

