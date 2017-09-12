Maryland Universities Included In List Of Best Colleges In U.S.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News has released their list of best universities in the Unites States, and several Maryland colleges have made the list.
Johns Hopkins University was ranked 11th best nationally, while the University of Maryland at College Park was number 61 on the list.
Loyola University was ranked fourth among universities in the north region.
The list factors in everything from SAT scores, to graduation and acceptance rates, along with the views of college presidents and administrators.
Click here to see where other Maryland universities landed on the list.
