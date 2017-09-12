Maryland Colleges Among Best Schools In The U.S.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland colleges are making the grade. Several schools are taking top spots on the U.S. News and World Reports “Best Colleges” lists.

Devin Bartolotta has a look at where our local schools rank.

This isn’t the first time Loyola has made one of these lists, and they’re in good company with several other Maryland schools.

“We’re really close to DC, we’re really close to a lot of other major cities, so,” says Loyola Senior Stephanie Dooley. Maryland schools among the best in the nation:

Maryland schools among the best in the nation: Including Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland College Park and UMD Baltimore County.

Johns Hopkins University was ranked No. 11, University of Maryland College Park No. 61 and University of Maryland Baltimore County No. 159.

Loyola University comes in as the fourth best college in the region.

“It was a great atmosphere, seemed like a very homey community, and it just got me at first sight,” says Nevell Provo.

“It’s really nice to know everyone and have that small school aspect,” says Kiki Fitzgerald, a senior at Loyola.

The list factors in things like the SAT scores of incoming freshmen, and acceptance and graduation rates. But the campus experience requires a lot more than that.

“We want our students to first understand what their passion is, and where that intersects with something that the world needs,” says Terry Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Loyola University of Maryland.

Senior Vice President Terry Sawyer tells WJZ the ranking reaffirms Loyola’s achievements.

“It’s very competitive. There’s a lot of great schools in the North, which makes that top five ranking even more valuable and even more meaningful to us,” he says.

Maryland schools ranked for liberal arts programs include the Naval Academy, as well as St. Johns, Goucher, and McDaniel Colleges.

Morgan State University was named No. 16 best historically black school.

Maryland boasting big success even on not-so-big campuses.

Goucher College also ranked No. 1 in the country for study abroad. Every student is required to study abroad before they graduate.

Towson University ranked as a “Best Value” school and on the list of best colleges for veterans.

