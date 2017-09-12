Maryland Woman’s Cupcake Business Wins National TV Show Competition

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A former kindergarten teacher from Howard County with a knack for baking is getting national attention.

Michelle Kupiec is a self-taught baker, who with the help of her staff, makes edible magic.

“These cupcakes are amazing,” said Kupiec, who is the owner of Kupcake & Co. “It’s exciting and we absolutely love what we do and our team is

like a family.”

A cake made by the Kupckae & Co. staff won the top spot on Cake Hunters, a national TV show, and this year they did it again!

“We’re not a ‘no we can’t do this bakery’, we’re a ‘no problem’ bakery,” Kupiec said. “You have to believe in your employees. What they say also matters. I think that in order to run a successful business you have to have that nurturing side.”

Even her tattoo is inspirational: “pay it forward,” a business model that is in her mom’s handwriting.

“Life is too short to be grumpy, we have to wake up happy and think to ourselves ‘how are we going to make this day better for someone else,'” she said.

Her business is going so well that she how has two locations, one in Elkridge and the other in Clarksville.

