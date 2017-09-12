Maryland Volunteers Continue Heading Down To Help After Irma

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Red Cross continues to send volunteers from our region to help the millions who are dealing with damage and darkness left by Hurricane Irma.

Authorities say it’s going to take some people months just to recover.

From South Carolina to Florida, the damage is evident and frustrations are high following Irma.

Lines for gas stretch for miles, as millions of residents begin to grapple with Irma’s aftermath.

“Next time they say leave, evacuate, I’m going,” one resident said.

It’s destruction that’s hard to take in for volunteers with the Red Cross in Baltimore, but it’s what they’re racing down south to assess.

“I know people who lost their business. I know people who lost their homes,” said Sherry Rubin, with the Red Cross.

Some who just got back from Texas are now hitting the road again.

“This is worse than Katrina or Sandy, being back-to-back,” Rubin said.

They’re hoping to feed more than 1,000 people a day, or even, just put a smile on their face.

“My number one and only goal is to make it better for somebody,” she said.

Make it better for families whose homes and businesses were leveled.

“The buildings are gone, the trailers are gone, it’s just more than rebuilding and recovering, it’s almost starting over,” Jim Gourley, with the Red Cross.

A long road to recovery for millions that is just getting started.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take, i don’t know how long until we’re able to move back in and live a normal life again.”

