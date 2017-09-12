WEATHER BLOG: Remnants Of Irma Could Come Our Way

Hi Everyone!

It is time to now bring Irma into our local discussion. She, right now, is just a Low to be honest, and one that is not as strong as we will see pass by our shores in the Winter. (Read Nor’easter). The problem here is going to be the chance of passing showers in the outlook now through the end of the weekend. Friday appears to be the wettest day, and still we are not calling for a lot of rain. But Irma, losing her identity over the West Tennessee Valley still has a lot of energy to fling out in the form of clouds and scattered showers moving, slowly, East. Generally speaking Irma is just going to be a pain in the rear.

All things considered we are getting off REALLY easy. EASY.

Temp wise we will be pretty much normal which is now 79°. 79!!! Yes the days are getting shorter, and the Northern Hemisphere is cooling down. We march toward Fall now less than 10 days away. It will be a bit humid though……

But still we are getting off REALLY easy. EASY.

MB!