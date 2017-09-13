Dietz & Waton’s Hometown Hero: Navy WWII Vet Philip Marcus

(SPONSORED CONTENT) –Philip Marcus is this week’s Hometown Hero. He is a 96-year-old disabled veteran that was injured during an enemy invasion while serving his country with great pride and courage from May 1942 to October 1945 in the United States Navy.

“When I heard over radio that the Japanese attacked our country at Pearl Harbor, I immediately knew that I had to go in. I was very proud to serve my country. I served for three and a half years, including two years in the Southwest Pacific. My ship, along with others, invaded 13 islands; we recaptured them from the Japanese. We did a great job and I’m very proud of the results. God bless America”, said Philip Marcus.

He served onboard the U.S.S. LST 452 as a Signalman First Class Petty Officer during WWII and participated in 13 assault landings on enemy shores.

Marcus received the Combat Action Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one silver star and two bronze stars, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon Bar, Navy Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Philippine Presidential Unit Citation, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Insignia for Amphibious Force, and WWII Victory Medal.

