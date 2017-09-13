Fallen Tree Shuts Down 41st Street In Hampden

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A tree came crashing down Tuesday evening, shutting down a Hampden street for hours.

The branch fell around 7:30 p.m. on the 41st street bridge just east of the I-83 overpass. The branch fell on top of near by power lines bringing them down as well. BGE crews were working on repairs well into the morning.

No injuries were reported.

DPW crews were able to remove the tree just after 8:00 Wednesday morning. All lanes have since reopend.

No word on what caused the tree to collapse.

