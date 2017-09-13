‘Racist Anthem’ Sprayed-Painted On Baltimore Francis Scott Key Statue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A statue of Francis Scott Key in the Bolton Hill area of Baltimore was vandalized overnight.

Someone spray-painted “racist anthem” on the side of the statue, which honors the writer of the Star Spangled Banner.

This comes just weeks after the city dismantled and removed four Confederate monuments.

The Baltimore Sun reports that these words from Key’s original poem were painted on the ground nearby: “No refuge could save, Hireling or slave, From terror of flight, Or gloom of grave.”

According to city records, the statue was dedicated in 1911.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

