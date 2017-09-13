Good-Looking Fla. Officers Go Viral, Department Promises Calendar To Benefit Irma Victims

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a picture of good-looking Gainesville Police Department officers went viral this week, the department is promising a calendar that will raise funds for Hurricane Irma clean-up.

The picture of Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering was posted to the departments Facebook page Sunday, and has since been shared more than 200,000 times and liked more than 350,000 times.

One popular comment on the post reads: “The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive, and mythical creature. Here we are lucky to see 3 huddled together in the wake of Hurricane Irma. I’m a well trained hunkapotumus handler. Send them my way and they will be well taken care of.”

The department has since edited the post to say:

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.
2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.
3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.
4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.
5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”
6. There WILL be a calendar.

Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.

