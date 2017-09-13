Attorneys For Freddie Gray’s Family Allege Police Sabotaged Gray’s Death Investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New fallout from the Department of Justice’s decision to close its investigation into Freddie Gray’s death without filing charges against any officers.

The Gray family attorneys spoke about the decision Wednesday. Members of the Gray family were supposed to speak, but they did not attend the press conference, saying they were tired of dealing with bad news.

Their lawyers say they’re devastated, but accept the DOJ’s findings. They also made some new accusations of their own against the police department.

“It is unfortunate that it has ended without anyone being held accountable for Freddie’s death,” said attorney Hassan Murphy.

Attorneys for Gray’s family now allege they have proof police sabotaged the investigation into Gray’s death in custody, but won’t share it publicly.

“One of the people involved had rank, and the details of that will come out as soon as I’m at liberty to release them,” said attorney Billy Murphy.

The attorneys spoke for the first time Wednesday since the U.S. Department of Justice closed the investigation into Gray’s death without filing criminal charges against the officers involved.

The attorneys believe the decision was not political.

“This particular group of lawyers at the Department of Justice did what they were supposed to do,” Hassan Murphy said.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh also spoke on the decision.

“I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a judge, and I wasn’t in the room,” Pugh said. “I don’t have all of the evidence. I didn’t make that decision.”

In its statement, the Department of Justice says that Freddie Gray’s initial arrest was legal, and they saw no evidence of a “rough ride.”

Justice investigators looked at videos, including of the arrest and van ride, and concluded “he sustained a fatal neck and spinal injury in a manner that is largely unknown,” and “the evidence does not prove that the officers were aware of the serious nature of that injury,” and “that it would be impossible to prove that [officers] deliberately ignored Gray’s needs.”

The police union has always contended that the case should never have been prosecuted.

“Hopefully before this next election, you will see the extent of which, various members of the police department of Baltimore City deliberately obstructed this investigation,” Billy Murphy said.

Murphy declined to provide proof, and the police department has long denied those allegations.

WJZ reached out to police again on Wednesday, and they had nothing new to add.

The Gray family had previously settled with the city for $6.4 million.

Five of the officers could face discipline for violating police protocol.

Their administrative trials begin in October, and will be open to the public.

The mayor said she’s considering making the results public as well.

