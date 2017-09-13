Man Charged In 2009 Homicide In Maryland Suburb Of DC

BREAKING: Police: Missing Pregnant Howard Co. Teacher Found Dead

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland suburb of Washington have charged a man in the 2009 slaying of a 19-year-old woman.

Prince George’s County Police said in a news release Wednesday 27-year-old Larry Recio is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Shai Caldwell.

Investigators say on June 2, 2009, four people, including Caldwell, were found shot outside a graduation party. The three others survived their injuries.

Police say Caldwell was not the intended victim, and Recio had an ongoing dispute with others.

Authorities say Recio is in a federal prison in West Virginia on unrelated charges.

