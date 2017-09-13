4-Year-Old Boy Missing Along With 49-Year-Old Cousin

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 4-year-old boy and his 49-year-old cousin have been missing since September 10, and Baltimore Police are asking the public for help finding them.

Alex Medina was last seen with his cousin Steven Shipley in the 1700 block of East Federal Street. At that time they were traveling in a 2013 blue Ford Fusion bearing Pennsylvania tag number KDE5034.

missing boy cousin 4 Year Old Boy Missing Along With 49 Year Old Cousin

Alex Medina and Steven Shipley. (Baltimore PD)

Steven Shipley is described as 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Alex Medina or Steven Shipley, please contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or 911.

