Police Searching For Missing Johns Hopkins University Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing Johns Hopkins University graduate student.

24-year-old Lauren Hartley was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, in the 500 block of N. Wolfe St.

Hartley’s roommate reported her missing Tuesday evening, after Hartley had not returned home, and hadn’t contacted anyone.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and white Converse sneakers.

Her family also says Hartley suffers from severe migraines.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook