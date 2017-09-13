Police: Missing Pregnant Teacher Found Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– Montgomery County police say a missing pregnant teacher has been found dead.
Laura Wallen, who was 4 months pregnant, was found dead Wednesday, according to police.
Police say a suspect has been arrested for her murder.
Police say the Olney resident last contacted family members by text message on Sunday.
Wallen’s family and friends became alarmed last week when she didn’t show up for the first day of classes at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia.
A vigil was scheduled for Wallen Wednesday night.
Police are holding a press conference Wednesday night to release further details.
This is a developing story.
