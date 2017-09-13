BREAKING: Police: Missing Pregnant Howard Co. Teacher Found Dead

Police: Missing Pregnant Teacher Found Dead

By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under: Howard County, laura wallen, Montgomery County, Pregnant, Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– Montgomery County police say a missing pregnant teacher has been found dead.

Laura Wallen, who was 4 months pregnant, was found dead Wednesday, according to police.

Police say a suspect has been arrested for her murder.

Police say the Olney resident last contacted family members by text message on Sunday.

Wallen’s family and friends became alarmed last week when she didn’t show up for the first day of classes at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia.

A vigil was scheduled for Wallen Wednesday night.

Police are holding a press conference Wednesday night to release further details.

This is a developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Ava-joye Burnett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch