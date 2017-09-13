Police Search For Missing Young Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are searching for a 21-year-old woman who was last seen on Wednesday.
Detectives say Mykerra Jones was last seen in the 1200 block of Collington Avenue.
Jones is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white Nike sandals.
Anyone who knows of Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
