Serena Williams Shares Pictures, Name Of Baby Daughter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Serena Williams has shared the name and a photo of her baby daughter on Instagram.

She introduced the world to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Wednesday morning. In her Instagram story, she explained that they were in the hospital for several days after the birth due to “a lot of complications.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got engaged in December.

Ohanian is a graduate of Howard High School in Ellicott City.

