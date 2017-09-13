Police Seek Man They Believe Committed 2 Sexual Assaults Within 24 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for the man they believe is responsible for two sexual assaults that occurred within 24 hours of each other.

The first incident happened on Sunday, just after 9:15 p.m. Police were called out to the unit block of Carol Ave. for a reported rape.

Responding officers met with a woman who said she had been raped and robbed at knifepoint. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman told police she had set up a meeting with a man she met on Backpage, which is an online classified website.

After arranging the meeting, a man wearing a gray jacket and mask threatened her at knifepoint, then forced her into a nearby home, before raping her.

The man also took the woman’s money before leaving.

The following night, September 11, just before 9 p.m., police were called about an attempted sexual assault and robbery in the unit block of Liberty St.

Police met with a woman who had been slashed and stabbed.

She told police she had set up a meeting with a man through Backpage, and was then attacked by a man with a knife.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at (410) 272-2121.

