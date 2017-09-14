Police Charge Injured Man With Murder Stemming From Robbery Attempt

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police have charged an 18-year-old man for first-degree murder stemming from an attempted home invasion in Lansdowne earlier this year.
Detectives believe Omar Mydie Hamilton, then 17 years old, and another unidentified suspect shot and killed Larry Lynch, 28, in an attempted robbery on February 4.
Officers say just before 9:30 p.m., Hamilton and the other suspect broke into Lynch’s apartment in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle when Lynch defended himself and shot Hamilton, injuring him.
When police arrived, they pronounced Lynch dead at the scene, and had Hamilton transported to an area hospital. The other suspect fled the scene.
Hamilton is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook