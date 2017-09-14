Police Charge Injured Man With Murder Stemming From Robbery Attempt

Filed Under: Baltimore County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police have charged an 18-year-old man for first-degree murder stemming from an attempted home invasion in Lansdowne earlier this year.

Detectives believe Omar Mydie Hamilton, then 17 years old, and another unidentified suspect shot and killed Larry Lynch, 28, in an attempted robbery on February 4.

Officers say just before 9:30 p.m., Hamilton and the other suspect broke into Lynch’s apartment in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle when Lynch defended himself and shot Hamilton, injuring him.

When police arrived, they pronounced Lynch dead at the scene, and had Hamilton transported to an area hospital. The other suspect fled the scene.

Hamilton is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch