Baltimore County Officer Accused Of Assaulting Suspect Found Not Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County officer accused of a dirty take-down has been found not guilty.

Christopher Spivey, 29, was charged with assaulting a suspect during an incident on January 25. He was facing four counts of second degree assault.

The investigation began when crew members of Baltimore City’s Foxtrot helicopter reported seeing a possible assault by an officer while they were helping with a vehicle turned foot pursuit on Liberty Road.

The incident began after police got a report of a stolen vehicle at the Wegmans grocery store on Reisterstown Rd.

Officers later saw that stolen vehicle, a 2003 Volvo, driving along Liberty Road. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled from officers.

The vehicle crashed near the intersection of Liberty and Milford Mill Roads, and the driver, identified as 20-year-old Diamontae Tyquan Farrar, ran.

There was a “prolonged foot pursuit,” before officers eventually took Farrar into custody.

Video from the Foxtrot helicopter reportedly shows that an officer, later determined to be Spivey, ran up to Farrar and kicked him several times.

On the stand this week, Spivey walked jurors through the helicopter video, explaining why he used the kind of force that the prosecutor argued was too much.

Below is the back and forth of the testimony:

“Officer Spivey, when you delivered each of the strikes did you do it with malicious intent?” Spivey’s attorney asked while he was on the stand. “No, sir,” Spivey responded. “Why did you do it?” the defense attorney asked. “Non-compliance,” Spivey said. “Did you spit on this young man?” the defense attorney asked. “No, sir. I’ve never spit on anyone in my life,” Spivey said.

WJZ’s Kimeberly Eiten reports it took 20 minutes for the jury to acquit Thursday.

