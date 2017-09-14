Police Attempt To ID Man Who Possibly Saw Woman Alive Before Her Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are attempting to identify a man who was last seen in the same area as a woman who was found dead Wednesday morning.
At about 9 a.m. detectives responded to rear of East Coast Greenway, a small access road that is parallel to President Street in between Baltimore Street and Lombard Street, where they found a deceased woman, identified as 35-year-old Jessica Gibson, behind some large pallets.
Officers say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, may be the last person to have seen Gibson alive.
Investigators say Gibson was homeless and frequented the area.
At this time, the case has not been ruled a homicide.
