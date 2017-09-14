WJZ BREAKING: Missing Pregnant Howard Co. Teacher Found Dead; Boyfriend Charged With Murder

California School Warns ‘USA’ Chant Could Send ‘Unintended Message’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – School officials at Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom, California are issuing a warning to students on when and when not to chant “USA” at sporting events.

According to CBS Sacramento,  school and district officials are telling students that the popular chant could appear inappropriate and intolerant.

At some schools across the country, the chants appeared to be used in derogatory ways toward opponents of different ethnicities. The California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees high school athletics, addressed the concerns with local districts

SJS CIF Commissioner Mike Garrison said, “There’s a time and a place to yell that and cheer that.”

The school’s principal sent out an email to families, Wednesday hoping to clarify any confusion. She told students and parents that the chants could,  “communicate an unintended message.” She also said USA chanting is welcome, but it may be best to do it at what she says are appropriate times, like following the national anthem or the Pledge of Allegiance.

School officials reiterated that there is no official ban on chanting USA.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch