California School Warns ‘USA’ Chant Could Send ‘Unintended Message’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – School officials at Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom, California are issuing a warning to students on when and when not to chant “USA” at sporting events.

According to CBS Sacramento, school and district officials are telling students that the popular chant could appear inappropriate and intolerant.

At some schools across the country, the chants appeared to be used in derogatory ways toward opponents of different ethnicities. The California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees high school athletics, addressed the concerns with local districts

SJS CIF Commissioner Mike Garrison said, “There’s a time and a place to yell that and cheer that.”

The school’s principal sent out an email to families, Wednesday hoping to clarify any confusion. She told students and parents that the chants could, “communicate an unintended message.” She also said USA chanting is welcome, but it may be best to do it at what she says are appropriate times, like following the national anthem or the Pledge of Allegiance.

School officials reiterated that there is no official ban on chanting USA.

