Young Immigrants Hopeful Following Trump’s Meeting With Democrats

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Donald Trump and top Democrats may be close to reaching a deal on the future of hundreds of thousands of young people, brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

So far there’s just talk of a possible deal, but people say they hope that talk is followed by action.

RELATED: Democrats Say They Have Deal With Trump On Young Immigrants

President Trump says there’s still no deal on the the DACA program but the fact he met with top Democrats to talk about it Wednesday night is an encouraging sign to some so-called dreamers, like tutor and mentor Monica Camacho.

At 7 years old, she crossed the Mexican Border with her mother.

“I was a little kid, but I do remember walking for about like 10 hours,” Camacho said.

Camacho is one of nearly 800,000 young people that had been protected from deportation and allowed to work in the U.S. legally, but last week, the Trump Administration announced it would rollback the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, put in place by President Obama.

Now, Trump is signaling a compromise could be in the works.

“We’re working on a plan for DACA. People want to see that happen. We’re talking about taking care of people. People that were brought here. People that have done a good job and were not brought here of their own volition,” Trump said.

Immigration advocates say while they’re hopeful a DACA deal could happen, comprehensive immigration reform should be the long-term goal.

“We need to look at the whole picture and ensure that we are not creating piecemeal solutions that are going to continue to divide families,” said CASA director of organizing Elizabth Alex.

“This is my home and I am an American. Not on paper but my heart says I’m an American,” Camacho said.

President Trump says in order for him to support any deal it must include “massive border securities.”

Some Republicans are worried he may back down on his campaign promise to build a wall.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook