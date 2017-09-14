Boyfriend Of Murdered Pregnant Teacher To Appear In Court

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The boyfriend of a pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week before being found dead in a shallow grave Wednesday will appear in court Thursday.

Tyler Tessier is charged in Laura Wallen’s slaying. A bond review will be held at 1 p.m. in Rockville District Court.

Montgomery County police Chief Thomas Manger said at a news conference Wednesday that investigators found Wallen’s body in a shallow grave in Damascus. She was four months pregnant.

Tessier was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Police are waiting for autopsy results on the cause of death, and Manger said they don’t know about a motive.

Wallen’s parents spoke at a news conference Monday and announced a $25,000 reward for information that led to her. Tessier sat with the parents, holding their hands, and cried through a brief statement.

“It was a calculated decision made by detectives to have Tessier attend the event and speak,” Manger said. “It was done with the approval and knowledge of the victim’s family.”

Wallen, 31, was a teacher at Wilde Lake High School in neighboring Howard County. She didn’t show up for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

Police had said early in the investigation that the last communications from Wallen were text messages to her family Monday. Those text messages were sent by Tessier from Wallen’s phone, Manger said.

While Wallen was missing, Tessier was seen several times at the site where her body was found, police said. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property, Manger said, and officers with cadaver dogs found the shallow grave.

Tessier will have a bail review hearing Thursday, Manger said. It could not be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)