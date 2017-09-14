Police: Last Texts From Slain Teacher Said Boyfriend Was Taking Her On ‘Adventure’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The day after a murdered Maryland teacher’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with her killing, police are releasing new details about why they came to suspect him.

Laura Wallen, who was four months pregnant when she disappeared, was missing for more than a week. The 31-year-old lived in Olney and taught at Wilde Lake High School in Howard County.

Her sister reported her missing on the evening of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, and Wallen didn’t show up for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

Wallen’s sister told police at that time that she had last seen her sister on Friday, Sept. 1, and had been unable to contact her since having a conversation via text message on Sept. 2.

Police say the last known transaction on Wallen’s financial accounts was a debit card purchase at the Safeway store in Olney that night, between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Store surveillance footage apparently shows Wallen and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Tyler Tessier of Damascus, making a purchase together.

Investigators also noted that the last text conversation between Wallen and her sister included mention that Tessier was taking Wallen on an “adventure” in the country. Wallen texted a photo of a field that appears to be the same field where her body was located Wednesday.

Officers found Wallen’s remains during a search of a property located in the 12400 block of Prices Distillery Road in Damascus. The property, which a friend of Tessier’s owns, includes a farm surrounded by acres of open fields and woods.

Investigators say Tessier had been spending a great amount of time at the property after Wallen’s disappearance.

Wallen’s parents spoke at a news conference Monday, Sept. 11, and announced a $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance. Tessier, already a person of interest at that time, sat with the parents, holding their hands, and cried through a brief statement.

“It was a calculated decision made by detectives to have Tessier attend the event and speak,” Montgomery County police Chief Thomas Manger said. “It was done with the approval and knowledge of the victim’s family.”

Between when Wallen was reported missing and the time of the press conference, detectives say they interviewed Tessier multiple times.

“In each interview, he provided conflicting statements regarding Wallen’s disappearance,” police said Thursday in a release.

Investigators also say he made some admissions, including that he is engaged to another woman, and that he drove Wallen’s vehicle to the Gramercy Place apartment complex in Columbia where it was found last week, and disposed of her phone and driver’s license in a nearby dumpster.

Detectives say an acquaintance of Tessier’s told them Tessier called her to give him a ride from the apartment complex where Wallen’s vehicle was located. Tessier allegedly asked the friend to lie if the police ever asked her about picking him up there.

Tessier has also admitted, police say, that the last known message sent from Wallen’s phone to her sister on the morning of Monday, Sept. 4, was actually sent by him, which investigators had already suspected.

Tessier was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Wednesday. He appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held without bond.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook