Under Armour’s ‘We Will’ Campaign Renovates 2 More Baltimore City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two Baltimore City schools are starting the year a bit brighter, thanks to a week of hard-work from Under Armour employees.

The schools are the third and fourth schools Under Armour has had a major hand in renovating. It’s all aimed at giving back to their hometown in their “We Will” campaign.

An army of Under Armour employee volunteers and the Heart of America Foundation swarmed and transformed George Washington Elementary School and Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School.

The volunteers weeded the playground, spread fresh mulch, painted 15 classrooms, a yoga room and transformed a gymnasium into a bright, fresh space for game time.

“The school comes to life. It comes to life with hundreds and hundreds of Under Armour volunteers, with community members, with color, with design, with new furniture and fixtures and new inspiration,” said Jill Heath of the Heart of America Foundation.

Thomas Johnson’s hallways haven’t been renovated for years and principal James Dendinger says a fresh coat of bright paint goes a long way.

“The students are so excited. That’s all they’re talking about,” Dendinger said. “It’s a game changer.”

“For us, I think it’s that spirit and that enthusiasm of working together collectively, that really is what we believe we can bring to this city, and to support everybody else that’s doing amazing work,” said Stacey Ullrich of Under Armour.

The teachers weren’t left out, their big gift: a newly renovated, relaxing teachers lounge.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook