Weather Blog: Milder, More Humid Afternoon

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A milder and more humid afternoon with highs near 80 in most places.

The next four or even five days will feature the very same type of weather, with warmer than normal days and milder nights.

We do have a slight chance of a shower both Friday and Saturday, but a slight chance on Sunday and Monday.

Watching the tropics for any updates of Tropical Storm Jose, and if it could have any impact on the East Coast by next week.

