When I Was Nominated: Emmy Awards Edition- Jim Parsons

Being nominated for an Emmy Award is no small feat, winning four of them is beyond most actor’s wildest imaginations. Yet, Jim Parsons is on the short list of actors to achieve such an honor.

Parsons, who has starred as the unique Sheldon Cooper on CBS’ Big Bang Theory since 2007, has a very unique story of his own when it comes to the first time he was nominated for one of television’s highest honors.

“Well I actually first heard I was nominated for my first Emmy while I was announcing them. It was me and Chandra Wilson were announcing Emmys together so I heard it from her, she announced it,” said Parsons.

As for his first phone call to share the good news with friends and family?

“Who did I call? It was being live televised so I don’t know. I don’t remember who I called, I just went home, they all knew because they had watched,” said Parsons.

