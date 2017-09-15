Baltimore Mayor, DOJ Submit Pick For Consent Decree Monitor

Filed Under: Baltimore Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, along with the police department and the U.S. Department of Justice, submitted a joint recommendation of a team to oversee a court-enforceable agreement to overhaul the city’s troubled police department.

On Friday Pugh announced the proposed team, made up of members of the Exiger LLC/21st Century Policing Team, members of the Venable, LLP Team and Baltimore Community Mediation. The news release did not specify which individuals had been selected.

A federal judge will review the recommended team and select an independent monitor to oversee the consent decree, which the city and Justice Department entered into earlier this year.

The consent decree is the result of a Justice Department report outlining widespread abuse and misconduct in the Baltimore Police Department.

