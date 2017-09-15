Federal Judge Rules Against Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown On Sanctuary Cities

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A federal judge rules against the Trump Administration in a case that would have given immigration officers more power.

The case involves cities that vowed to shield illegal immigrants. The government threatened cut off some of their federal funding but Friday a judge sided with the cities and not the government.

For months there’s been an immigration crackdown. The Justice Department demanded that cities give ICE agents access to jails and report when an undocumented immigrant was released. If a sanctuary city refused, the government threatened to cut off grant money.

“if you’re an alien smuggler, and you’re smuggling people in this country for a living, that is one sales pitch,” said acting ICE director Tom Homan. “We can get you to a sanctuary city where that city will help shield you from immigration.”

But Chicago took the federal government to court and won an injunction.

“This is not just a victory for the city of Chicago. It’s a win for cities, counties, and states across the country,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

So for now there will be no cut in funding for Chicago.

In Maryland, Baltimore City, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties have taken steps to shield illegal immigrants.

The announcement came just days after a nationwide conversation about Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The president has indicated he wants a deal to keep the Dreamers in the U.S.

Baltimore City leaders are demanding that Congress do something to protect the group of young people, even if there may be consequences in the future.

[Reporter: “Are you concerned about the possibility of funding being taken away from the city?”]

“Yeah, absolutely. We are absolutely concerned, but we are more concerned about the economic impact of making Dreamers leave our country,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The lawsuit has to run its course and it is not clear what decision the judge will ultimately make.

The administration said cracking down on illegal immigration would also be key to stopping violent gangs like MS-13.

