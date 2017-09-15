Orioles Announce Fan Appreciation Weekend Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles Fan Appreciation Weekend will be held Friday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24, when the Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays for the final four-game series of the 2017 regular season.

As a “thank you” to fans for their support throughout the season, the Orioles will surprise the most-spirited fans at each game with prizes, including Orioles prize packs and autographed items.

Randomly-selected fans will have the chance to enjoy unique experiences over the weekend including opportunities to take the field with the Orioles starters for the national anthem, enjoy behind the scenes tours of Oriole Park, deliver the lineup card, or throw the ceremonial first pitch. Fans will also be able to interact with Orioles players as they swap roles with Orioles employees around the ballpark prior to Saturday night’s game, and pre-selected fans will participate with Orioles players in a “Shirts Off Our Backs” Jersey Ceremony presented by Snapple before the series opener on Friday night.

Fan Appreciation Weekend will once again include sweepstakes and opportunities for fans to win prizes via the Orioles social media accounts. Fans should follow @Orioles on Twitter for instructions on how to enter.

The entire Fan Appreciation Weekend schedule includes:

Friday, September 22

Orioles players will participate in a pregame “Shirts Off Our Backs” Jersey Ceremony presented by Snapple where 15 Orioles will take the field pregame and give their jersey to pre-selected fans. Fans will return the jersey to each player for the game, but will receive it back autographed by the respective player once the season concludes.

One lucky fan will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

During the game, spirited fans will receive autographed items and prizes.

At the conclusion of the game, a fireworks display will feature music that was previously chosen by fans on social media.

A special Fan Appreciation Snapchat filter will be available for use in the Snapchat app.

All fans who check in through the MLB.com Ballpark App will receive a 15 percent off MLB.com Shop offer.

Saturday, September 23

All fans ages 15 and over will receive an Orioles Hooded Sweatshirt.

One lucky fan will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Fans will have the chance to interact with Orioles players who will switch roles with Orioles employees from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at various locations around the ballpark.

Randomly-selected fans will have the opportunity to participate in the pregame lineup card exchange on the field, experience what it’s like to be a member of the Orioles grounds crew, and visit the Orioles press box, radio and television broadcast booths, and the MASN production truck.

During the game, spirited fans will receive autographed items and prizes.

A special Fan Appreciation Snapchat filter will be available for use in the Snapchat app.

All fans who check in through the MLB.com Ballpark App will receive a 15 percent off MLB.com Shop offer.

Sunday, September 24 – Kids Fan Appreciation Day