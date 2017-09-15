Police: 3-Year-Old’s Father Charged In His Death, Caregivers Told Investigators The Boy Fell

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Baltimore County man has been charged in the January death of his 3-year-old son.

Police responded to the unit block of Glenwood Road in Essex on January 19 for an unconscious child.

The boy, Cameron Anthony Blake, was initially transported to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and later transferred to The Johns Hopkins Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he died of his injuries on January 24.

Police began an investigation into the possible child abuse after being notified by staff from Johns Hopkins that the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall, as initially reported by his caregiver, but were due to some other type of force.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, which ruled the boy’s death a homicide by multiple injuries.

As the investigation into Cameron’s death continued, detectives say they determined that his father was actually responsible for causing the injuries that ultimately killed him.

Delonte Deshawn Mack is now charged with first degree child abuse resulting in death, first degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second degree child abuse by a custodian, and second degree assault. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail status.

