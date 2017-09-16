Police Arrested Carjacking Suspect Connected To Stabbing An Elderly Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a suspect Friday connected to three carjackings and the non-fatal stabbing of a 76-year-old man in Baltimore.

Officers observed the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Robert Donte Crenshaw, driving a 2008 Hyundai Tucson, a vehicle that was reported stolen in a carjacking, which he then got out of, in an attempt to flee police.

Crenshaw was then captured and transported to Central Booking.

Detectives say Crenshaw matched the description of a suspect connected to three carjackings in the 200 block of Ann Street, 1000 block of East Lombard Street and the 400 block of South Chapel Street.

In surveillance video from the carjacking that occurred in the 1000 block of East Lombard Street, Crenshaw can be seen stabbing the 76 year-old victim while wearing a pink backpack stolen from an earlier carjacking victim.

Investigators showed Crenshaw the surveillance video, which prompted him to confess to the carjackings.

The investigation also revealed Crenshaw had a history of violent crime.

Crenshaw was charged with the carjackings, robberies and attempted murder, as well as other related offenses.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook