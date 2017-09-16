Middle School Students Help Restore Maryland’s Oyster Population

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students from St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Anne Arundel County took a field trip to the Maryland Yacht Club to help distribute and relocate oyster spat on the creek.

Students were able to step out of the classroom and get a hands-on lesson in oyster reef restoration.

Throughout the school year, students will help tend to the oyster cages at Rock Creek.

“We moved all the oysters into the water to filter the bay, so you can at least fish in it, so it’s healthy to use again,” said 6th grade student Trevor.

“Oyster spat swims around and glues themselves here, they’ll grow here forever and always stay connected to the shell,” said Carl Treff, with the Marylanders Grow Oysters Program.

“We did teamwork, put oysters on the rack, and it was pretty cool,” said 5th grade student Sanaa.

Working with local watermen, students learn the importance of protecting and restoring Maryland’s natural resources.

“There are three main components to why oysters are good,” Treff said. “They are filter feeders, they filter the water for good clarity, they provide good habitat for fish, and obviously it’s an economic thing for oyster men to harvest for eating.”

When these oysters are ready, the students will help relocate them to the reef near Fort Carroll.

Students will also help with restoration of the Magothy River.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook