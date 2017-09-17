WATCH WJZ NOW: Ravens Take On The Browns In Home Opener At M&T Bank | Expert Picks | Purple Pride Gallery

Baltimore Archdiocese Declines To Release Records Related To Father Maskell

Filed Under: Cathy Cesnik, Father Joseph Maskell, Sister Cathy, the keepers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore is still declining to make documents public related to the late priest at the center of “The Keepers” Netflix documentary.

The Baltimore Sun reports the archdiocese has responded to the organizer of a petition, saying it took the request “very seriously.”

Archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine wrote the request wouldn’t provide the clarity and closure petitioners are seeking.

The petition requests records on A. Joseph Maskell, a chaplain and counselor at a high school during the 1960s and 1970s. Multiple people have accused him of sexual abuse.

He denied allegations and was never charged before his 2001 death. But the archdiocese has since paid $472,000 in settlements.

“The Keepers” explores the theory that nun Cathy Cesnik was killed in 1969 because she knew about Maskell’s abuse.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch