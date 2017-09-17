Pro-Kaepernick Rally Held Outside Ravens Stadium Before Sunday’s Game

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Browns 24-10 In Home Opener | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A demonstration was held in front of M&T Bank Stadium before the Ravens’ home opener on Sunday for community members to show their support for Colin Kaepernick.

Members of Kaepernick’s fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, and other community groups were out in front of the Ray Lewis statue to rally for the former 49ers quarterback.

Last season, Kaepernick protested racial inequality and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem.

The Ravens had discussed picking up Kaepernick before the season, but have so far chosen not to sign him.

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis says the Ravens did not sign Kaepernick because his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, tweeted out a photo comparing Bisciotti and Lewis to a slave owner and slave.

There has been speculation that Kaepernick’s protests have led to him being blacklisted by the NFL.

