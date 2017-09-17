Full List Of Emmy Award Winners

List of winners of the annual Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Drama Series: “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Directing, Drama: Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Actor, Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us.”
Actress, Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown.”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Comedy Series: “Veep.”
Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”
Actor, Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”
Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live.”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”
Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Variety, Writing Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live.”
Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Limited Series: “Big Little Lies.”
Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies.”
Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of.”
Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”
Writing, Limited Series, Movie or Special: Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror: San Junipero.”
Directing, Variety: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live.”
Writing, Comedy: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None.”
Reality Competition Program: “The Voice.”
Television Movie: “Black Mirror.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)