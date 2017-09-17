St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Celebrates 325 Year Anniversary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church celebrates a milestone, as the parish is commemorating a 325 year anniversary.

Old St. Paul’s was founded in 1692, and is now the oldest church here in Baltimore.

Honoring the rich history of the church by singing music from the 17th century and recreating a service similar to one in 1692.

“We have a commitment to making a difference here and we love the city,” said Rev. Mark Stanley. “There are people who have gone out and left the city, but we stayed right here on Charles St. in the middle of things.”

Celebrating 325 years as a parish and their vast membership that continues to grow.

“We hope we are developing the new leaders for Baltimore,” Rev. Mary Luck Stanley said. “We have 70 children in our Sunday school and we hope that we are forming morally ethical people that will continue to shape Maryland.”

The congregation observes traditions, while evolving throughout the centuries.

“We want to keep the best of the traditions, but we have to keep meeting the needs of people today, so I think we are constantly changing but trying to hold onto the past as well,” Mark Stanley said.

“We stand against racism, we stand in favor of love and inclusion of all people and equality,” Mary Stanley said.

Honored to be a part of the celebration, St. Paul’s parishioners recognize the historical significance.

“You really feel like you’re a part of everything that happened in the past, and you have that connection with all these great people who were part of the church,” said Tara Kirk Sell.

Old St. Paul’s will also celebrate this milestone during the holiday season, with a special Christmas choir concert.

St. Paul’s Church is one of the original 30 parishes of the Old Church in England in colonial Maryland.

