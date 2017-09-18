WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Browns 24-10 In Home Opener | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

Police Release Photo Of Man Who Robbed Gas Station

Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department, bp gas st, Gas Station Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a BP gas station in Catonsville earlier this month.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the robbery happened at the gas station located in the 600 block of Frederick Rd., at just after 9 a.m. on September 9.

The robber went up to a clerk, and made it seem like he was going to by a lottery ticket. When the clerk moved, the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed the cash register.

He left with the cash register, before fleeing in a dark-colored, older model pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the suspect involved is asked to contact the Baltimore County Robbery Unit at (410)887-2017.

