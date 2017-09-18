Maria Strengthens Into Category 5 Hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Maria has become a Category 5 storm as the eye nears Dominica.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes found that Maria had strengthened into a storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds.

The hurricane is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) east-southeast of Dominica and moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

A Hurricane warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques.

A private Catholic university in Florida has chartered a plane to fly students out of the Caribbean island of St. Croix as it braces for Hurricane Maria.

A news release from Barry University says students, faculty, staff and family members connected to the school’s Physician Assistant Program were being flown to Miami on Monday. A few pets were also taken on the flight.

The 72 evacuees will be staying in residence halls at the school’s Miami Shores campus.

St. Croix is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It was largely spared by Hurricane Irma when it roared through the Caribbean as a Category 5 hurricane earlier this month. Two other main islands of the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas and St. John, were devastated.

Forecasts show Hurricane Maria approaching the islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)