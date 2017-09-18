New School, New Start: Ravens Pitch In To Renovate Renaissance Academy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At the end of 2015, one student was killed after being stabbed in a science class at Renaissance Academy.

A student was arrested for the murder. This and other incidents lead the district to consider closing the troubled school.

But on Monday, the Mayor instead celebrated the renovation of the Renaissance Academy.

The hallways are clean, well lit, and the students are adhering to a dress code.

There are now scores of newly renovated classrooms.

Now, tight end Ben Watson and future Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed have come to award students for their accomplishments.

The Ravens donated 1.5 million and oversaw construction.

“The school needed to be renovated and when we heard that we called the superintendent of the school system, Dr. Santelises and asked if we could be of any help.”

Indeed they could — and their involvement brings great joy.

Ed Reed, who’s been volunteering his entire pro career.

“I’m just so thrilled that this has happened. That it happened. That’ I’ve seen it happen. I’ve seen 10 principals in 15 years.

The current principal feels this is a turning point.

“If we are setting a standard here, we need to ensure we have the tools and the kind of learning space that’s conducive to supporting kids to meet that standard.”

It is a standard, that the kids can recite when asked:

“If you do not put your mind to it, it will not come to you, and Mrs. Rowe lets us know every day, this is the only school where I’ve gone to where the principal gives you great advice then right after tells you she loves you.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook