The Geico Tunnel Run/Walk is hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority in support of Special Olympics
Maryland. It is an out and back 5K course in which participants run through Bore 4 of the Fort McHenry Tunnel in
Baltimore, MD.
- Date: October 8, 2017
- Location: Fort McHenry Tunnel, Bore 4
- Start Time: 9am
- Fees: $35 Online or $40 Day Of
YES, IT IS HEALTHY AND SAFE!
The northbound tube of the tunnel is cleaned
and the roadway is degreased the night prior to
the event. The tunnel is ventilated constantly
and no vehicles are allowed in the tunnel until
after the event is complete.