WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m. | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

State Sanctions Doctor Over 13-Year-Old’s Abortion

Filed Under: abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended a Missouri doctor’s medical license for 90 days for failing to preserve a fetal tissue sample from a 13-year-old girl’s abortion.

The State Board of Healing Arts concluded that Dr. Allen S. Palmer violated a Kansas law during the December 2014 abortion. Palmer was working as a contractor for Planned Parenthood’s clinic in Overland Park. He no longer provides services there.

Kansas requires doctors to preserve fetal tissue when abortion patients are under 14 to be forwarded to authorities.

Palmer says he didn’t know the girl’s age and blamed Planned Parenthood staff. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment.

The board’s order last week said the suspension runs through Dec. 7. It affects Palmer’s ability to practice medicine in Kansas, but not elsewhere.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch