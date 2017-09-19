Along With Baltimore, PG Co. Vies For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A cross-state showdown is unfolding as another area enters the bid to bring Amazon’s new headquarters to Maryland.

There’s a month left to get in the mix to possibly be the next home of Amazon. So far two places in Maryland have made pitches and that number is expected to go up.

Prince George’s County executives announced Tuesday that they want the business.

“It certainly would put Prince George’s County on the map,” said Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan backed Baltimore’s pitch to house the company in Port Covington.

“I happen to believe this is the best of the sites that I’ve seen, and that Baltimore City could really use the shot in the arm more than anywhere else,” said Governor Hogan.

“As for the governor, and the sites in Baltimore, we know there are a number of sites in Maryland that are going to compete for this. This is a big prize,” Baker said.

A prize Baker says they could win with the promise of a diverse workforce and primed locations.

PG County executives are hinging their hopes on transportation. They say Baltimore can’t compete when it comes to access to public transit and major highways. All proposed locations in PG County center on metro stations.

College Park, Greenbelt and New Carrollton are all sites ready to house the headquarters.

“The State will assist everybody with any application that they have,” Hogan said.

There could be as many as 500 locations and 50 metropolitan areas that enter the bidding. Political leaders are speculating that Montgomery County could be next.

On Amazon’s wish list for their prospective site is: culture, diversity and the ability to offer an educated workforce.

The winner could see an economic boost in the billions.

