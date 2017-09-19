Baltimore Co. Budgets For New High Schools in Towson and Central-Northeast Areas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will include county planning funds for two new high schools.
The two new high schools are planned for the Towson area and the central-northeast area of Baltimore County.
“After numerous meetings with education experts and community leaders, it is clear that Baltimore County needs to alleviate overcrowding in the Towson area, as well as the central-northeast corridor,” Kamenetz said in a release.
The funds for the new high schools will be in Kamenetz’s fiscal year 2019 budget request.
